Here’s Why Dolly Parton Is Reluctant About Becoming an AI Hologram

Dolly Parton says she’s reluctant about the notion of artificially living on as an AI hologram after her death, because she doesn’t want “to leave my soul here on this earth.”

According to The Independent, the country star discussed during a London press conference whether she would ever consider creating a show utilizing a hologram version of herself. The Country Music Hall of Fame member and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee replied, “I think I’ve left a great body of work behind. I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this earth.

“I think with some of this stuff, I’ll be grounded here forever … I’ll be around — we’ll find ways to keep me here.”

According to the U.K. publication, the country icon also laughed that “everything” about her — and that includes “any intelligence” — is fake anyway.

Parton, who co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year alongside Garth Brooks, is promoting her upcoming debut rock n’ roll album, appropriately titled Rockstar, which will release Nov. 17. The album features Parton in collaboration with several rock music icons, including Steven Tyler, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Debbie Harry and Heart’s Ann Wilson.

During the press conference, Parton also spoke of trying to get Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger to perform on the album with her. Parton said that much of her upcoming Rockstar album was inspired by her husband, Carl Dean, who loves Jagger’s music.

“I wanted [Jagger] to sing on ‘Satisfaction,’ but he wanted something new and different, which I don’t blame him for that, so I wound up singing that with Pink and Brandi Carlile,” Parton said. “We kept looking for the right song and he was doing an album in [Los Angeles], and he did some stuff in Nashville, and I kept missing him everywhere. I ran him around like a high-school girl.”



