Dolly Parton Plans ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Greatest Hits Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Dolly Parton fans are getting their Christmas gift early this year. On Thursday (Sept. 8), the country icon announced the release of a 23-track albums of her favorite songs, titled Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection.
The collection — which is set to be released on Nov. 18 this year — will feature recordings spanning from 1971 through 2020, with new liner notes from respected author and journalist Robert K. Oermann, who also collaborated with Parton on her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.
The album includes Parton’s collaborations with Kenny Rogers (“Islands in the Stream” and “Real Love”), Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette (“Silver Threads and Golden Needles” from Honky Tonk Angels), and “Faith,” her 2020 collaboration with Swedish dance duo Galantis (featuring Mr. Probz). The album also includes songs features in Parton’s films, including “9 to 5” (from the 1980 movie by the same name, as well as the 1986 film Odd Jobs), “Tennessee Homesick Blues” (from 1984’s Rhinestone), and “Red Shoes” (from 2018’s Dumplin‘).
The project will be available in digital, CD and a 2LP, 12″ vinyl and is currently availbe to pre-order.
“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”
See the tracklist for Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection below.
- “9 To 5” – From the RCA Victor album 9 To 5 And Odd Jobs (1980)
- “Jolene” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- “Here You Come Again” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “Islands In The Stream” (with Kenny Rogers) – From the Kenny Rogers album Eyes That See In The Dark (1983)
- “I Will Always Love You” – From the RCA Victor album Jolene (1974)
- “Coat Of Many Colors” – From the RCA Victor album Coat Of Many Colors (1971)
- “My Tennessee Mountain Home” – From the RCA Victor album My Tennessee Mountain Home (1973)
- “The Bargain Store” – From the RCA Victor album The Bargain Store (1975)
- “Baby I’m Burnin'” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- “Better Get To Livin'” – From the Dolly Records album Backwoods Barbie (2008)
- “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That” – From the Columbia Records album White Limozeen (1989)
- “Love Is Like A Butterfly” – From the RCA Victor album Love Is Like A Butterfly (1974)
- “Heartbreaker” – From the RCA Victor album Heartbreaker (1978)
- “Red Shoes” – From the Dolly Records/RCA Records album Dumplin’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (2018)
- “The Seeker” – From the RCA Victor album Dolly (1975)
- “Together You & I” – From the Dolly Records album Better Day (2011)
- “Two Doors Down” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “When Life Is Good Again” – From the Butterfly Records digital single (2020)
- “Tennessee Homesick Blues” – From the RCA Victor album Rhinestone (Original Soundtrack Recording) (1984)
- “It’s All Wrong But It’s All Right” – From the RCA Victor album Here You Come Again (1977)
- “Real Love” (with Kenny Rogers) – From the RCA Victor album Real Love (1985)
- “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” – Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette – From the Columbia Records album Honky Tonk Angels (1983)
- “Faith” – Galantis & Dolly Parton (featuring Mr. Probz) – From the Galantis album Church (2020)