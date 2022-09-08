Dolly Parton Plans ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ Greatest Hits Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Dolly Parton fans are getting their Christmas gift early this year. On Thursday (Sept. 8), the country icon announced the release of a 23-track albums of her favorite songs, titled Dolly Parton- Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection.

The collection — which is set to be released on Nov. 18 this year — will feature recordings spanning from 1971 through 2020, with new liner notes from respected author and journalist Robert K. Oermann, who also collaborated with Parton on her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

The album includes Parton’s collaborations with Kenny Rogers (“Islands in the Stream” and “Real Love”), Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette (“Silver Threads and Golden Needles” from Honky Tonk Angels), and “Faith,” her 2020 collaboration with Swedish dance duo Galantis (featuring Mr. Probz). The album also includes songs features in Parton’s films, including “9 to 5” (from the 1980 movie by the same name, as well as the 1986 film Odd Jobs), “Tennessee Homesick Blues” (from 1984’s Rhinestone), and “Red Shoes” (from 2018’s Dumplin‘).

The project will be available in digital, CD and a 2LP, 12″ vinyl and is currently availbe to pre-order.

“Every one of these songs has a special memory behind it for me,” Parton said in a statement. “I hope that you make some special memories of your own while listening to them.”

See the tracklist for Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection below.