Dolly Parton Shares a Photo Rocking Her ‘Birthday Suit’

Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday on Wednesday (Jan. 19), and the country legend took to Twitter to share a celebratory message — topped with her characteristic wittiness.
“Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit!” she tweeted, but the accompanying photo wasn’t what one would expect with a cheeky caption like that. By “birthday suit,” Parton meant a satin pink blazer with a matching skirt, complete with a red lace slip dress underneath and lots of blinged out accessories.
Just hangin’ out in my birthday suit! pic.twitter.com/mz8q2vXPut
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 19, 2022
2021 was a big year for Dolly, with her contribution to the funding of the coronavirus vaccine, her inclusion on the Time 100 and People of the Year honors, raising $700,000 for Tennessee flood relief and dropping a new fragrance.
Additionally, Guinness World Records revealed in December that the 76-year-old Tennessean has also added three new records to her groaning shelf of achievements. Parton holds the high-water mark for most decades on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (seven) and most No. 1 hits on that chart by a female artist (25) as well as breaking her own existing record for the most hits on the that chart by a female artist with 109 hits.
The three new records join Dolly’s previous record for the most decades with a top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart (six), which she earned in 2018.