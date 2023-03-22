Dolly Parton Reveals Upcoming Book ‘Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones’

Dolly Parton is adding to her book collection, with the upcoming Oct. 17 release Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, an in-depth look at the country icon’s lifelong passion for style.

Parton collaborated on the book with author/journalist Holly George-Warren, with curation by Rebecca Seaver, Parton’s director of archive services. George-Warren has authored more than a dozen books, including the Janis Joplin biography, Janis: Her Life and Music.

“I am happy, proud and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Parton said in a statement. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones offers a look at Parton’s private costume archive, with photographs highlighting many of her most iconic looks, beginning with the 1960s (Parton released her debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly, in 1967) and chronicling her style through present-day. The book spotlights her famous wigs, towering heels and sparkly stage clothes — including the bunny suit she wore on the cover of Playboy, attire worn at the storied Studio 54, and costumes from many of her film and television roles.

In true Parton style, the book is also filled with stories and plenty of humor, as she also discusses fashion that had an impact on her childhood and career, such as the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks (including her famous “Coat of Many Colors”). The book is the second in a trilogy that started with Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, which Parton wrote with esteemed author/journalist Robert K. Oermann.

Last year, Parton also teamed with author James Patterson on the fiction book Run Rose Run.