Dierks Bentley Announces 10th Album ‘Gravel & Gold’

Dierks Bentley is offering fans an early glimpse into his upcoming 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold, which drops Feb. 24.

With the album, Bentley also celebrates two decades of steadily building his music career, going from playing tiny clubs to arenas. Bentley released his eponymous debut album in 2003, as well as his debut single “What Was I Thinkin’.” Since then, he’s earned 14 Grammy nominations and notched 18 No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He’s collaborated with artists including Miranda Lambert, Elle King, Brothers Osborne, Vince Gill, BRELAND, Hardy, Maren Morris, Holly Williams and Luke Bryan.

In a recent video he posted to social media, the singer-songwriter shared, “My love for country music, that’s what’s always kept me going, town to town, show to show…I worked hard, I took chances, went for things.”

Bentley says that his passion for quality heading into Gravel & Gold led him to create and then scrap his work — twice.

“I wrote, I recorded, it wasn’t good enough,” he says in the video. “I threw it out and started over, twice. I had to get it right, for the fans, for me. It had to be the best country music I ever made. Everyone showed up, my heroes and my friends. We did it together.”

Bentley recently released the track “High Note,” featuring bluegrass artist Billy Strings, as well as Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and Bryan Sutton), which followed his first single release for the upcoming album, with “Gold.” The video clip also shows Bentley in the studio with singer-songwriter-musicians including Vince Gill and Jedd Hughes.