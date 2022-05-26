Dierks Bentley & Elle King to Host ‘CMA Fest’

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host CMA Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 3, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This year marks the first time hosting CMA Fest for both Bentley and King.

Executive produced by Robert Deaton, CMA Fest will highlight performances and collaborations filmed during the four-day Nashville country music festival, which returns to Nashville June 9-12 following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is the 19th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert television special.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dierks Bentley Elle King See latest videos, charts and news

King has also joined the performer lineup for the Nissan Stadium stage for Sunday, June 12. As previously announced, Bentley will also perform Sunday. The pair recently released a new song, “Worth a Shot,” which follows their 2016 No. 1 Country Airplay hit “Different for Girls.”

“I’m thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year,” Sarah Trahern, the Country Music Association’s CEO, said in a statement. “They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe.”



“We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer’s must-see music event, CMA Fest,” added Rob Mills, executive vp, unscripted and alternative entertainment for Walt Disney Television. “With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in country music.”

CMA Fest welcomes fans for four days of live music, with artists performing on eight official CMA Fest stages, as well as meet-and-greets and other fan-artist experiences within Fan Fair X. CMA Fest’s outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public. A portion of ticket proceeds from the festival benefits music education initiatives in the United States through the CMA Foundation.