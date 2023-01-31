Dierks Bentley to Perform Pre-Race Concert at Daytona 500

Dierks Bentley will rally the crowd with a headlining set prior to the 65th Daytona 500 race on Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’m ready to get back to Daytona with all the biggest NASCAR fans,” 14-time Grammy nominee Bentley said via a press release. “The energy there is unmatched and I know we will have a blast getting them ready for the race.”

Bentley has history with Daytona, previously performing at the 2011 Daytona 500 and during Speedweeks in 2009. He also played prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in 2021.

Explore Explore Dierks Bentley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We’re honored to welcome Dierks back to the World Center of Racing,” Daytona International Speedway president Frank Kelleher said via a statement. “Having an entertainer who knows how to start a party, preforming at the 65th DAYTONA 500 and kicking off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, is a combination fit for a fantastic Sunday.”

The concert will take place on pit road, and will be visible from the grandstands, but fans with a UNOH Fanzone Pass can watch Bentley’s set up close. A special VIP add-on is available for fans who want an exclusive view of the concert in an area next to the stage. The Fanzone Pass also grants access to driver and VIP appearances, a look into the NASCAR Cup Series garages, up-close access to driver introductions and more.

Bentley is also gearing up for the release of his 10th album, Gravel & Gold, on Feb. 24. The album includes his recent release, “High Note,” a collaboration with bluegrass-centric musicians including Billy Strings.