Dierks Bentley Sets 2023 Gravel & Gold North American Tour: See the Dates

Dierks Bentley is gearing up to kick up some “Gravel & Gold” on his upcoming tour, a 28-city trek set to launch in June, he announced on Friday (March 3).

Bentley will welcome Jordan Davis as direct support, with additional openers on shows throughout the tour: Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith and Hailey Whitters.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley said via a press release. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever. Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he’s just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR.”

The tour takes its name from Bentley’s 10th studio album Gravel & Gold, which released Feb 24. Bentley previously told Billboard of the project, “I really wanted to make an album that has great country songwriting that packs a whole lot of emotion, feeling and story into three minutes.”

Fanclub presale tickets will go on sale for the tour beginning March 7 at 10 a.m., while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting March 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. General public ticket sales will begin March 10 at 10 a.m. local time on dierks.com.

See the full list of Gravel & Gold tour dates below.

DIERKS BENTLEY 2023 GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR DATES