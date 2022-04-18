Darius Rucker Slates New Summer Tour Dates

Darius Rucker will welcome a slate of rising country artists for his summer tour, including Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, “Chasing After You” hitmaker Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, “My Boy” hitmaker Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes.

The trek launches in June and will run through September, and will include stops in Canada and the United States, including concerts in Arizona, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oregon and more. Tickets for newly announced dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The tour dates follow Rucker’s recently announced 13th annual Darius and Friends benefit concert, set for June 6 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. To date, the event has raised more than $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Rucker has a few more exciting Nashville performances on the books prior to the launch of his tour, including a show at Nashville’s CMA Fest on June 9 at Nissan Stadium, as well as a slot on Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour 2022, set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 18.

See a full list of upcoming tour dates below:

June 6 – Nashville, Tenn. | Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 – Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 – Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23* – Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24* – Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 – Interlochen, Mich. | Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 – Anchorage, Alaska | Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 – Cavendish, P.E.I. | Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15# – Memphis, Tenn. | venue TBA

July 16* – Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 – Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22* – Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28* – Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 – Cowichan, B.C. | Sunset Music Festival

July 31 – Merritt, B.C. | Rockin’ River Music Festival

August 25 – Tryon, N.C. | Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26* – Wilmington, N.C. | Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27* – Doswell, Va. | Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2* – Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3* – Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4* – Gilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9^ – Tulsa, Okla. | Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10^ – Camdenton, Mo. | Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)

* newly announced dates on sale April 22

^ newly announced dates on sale May 6

# newly announced date with on sale information TBA