Darius Rucker Is Launching a Music Festival in Charleston

Darius Rucker is set to launch his own music festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C., with his Riverfront Revival festival set for Oct. 8-9 at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

In addition to a performance from Rucker, the two-day music lineup will also include Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled By Turtles, Charley Crockett, SUSTO and more.

Rucker is teaming with SRE Entertainment for the event, which will also be presented by Discover South Carolina and will feature food, libations, art and culture alongside musical performances.



“Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston,” Rucker shared via a statement. “For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”

Exclusive Darius Rucker fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. ET on May 2 at RiverfrontRevival.com, followed by Riverfront Revival pre-sale tickets going on sale beginning May 3 and general admission starting May 4.

The festival will also be a way to give back to the Charleston community. Rucker’s late mother was a nurse at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and $1 of each ticket sold to Riverfront Revival will support the MUSC Arts in Healing program. As part of the program, therapists work with children and adults to identify and work through emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual difficulties through clinical art and music therapy.

In launching the event, Rucker joins a handful of country artists who have their own festivals, including Luke Bryan‘s Crash My Playa and Dierks Bentley‘s Seven Peaks Music Festival.