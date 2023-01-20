Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney & Wife Hannah Welcome Third Child: ‘Grateful Doesn’t Begin to Cover It’

Dan+Shay‘s Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, have welcomed their third child. The parents revealed the arrival of their new baby boy, Abram Shay Mooney, on Friday (Jan. 20). Abram, born on Jan. 17, joins older brothers Asher and Ames.

Explore Explore Dan + Shay See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Mooney shared a video of himself cuddling his newborn son, and softly singing a bit of Dan+Shay’s 2017 song “When I Pray for You.”

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” Mooney captioned the clip, ending it with a heart emoji.

Several fellow artists offered their congratulations to the couple in the video’s comments section on Instagram, including Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Charles Esten, Chrissy Metz and Callista Clark.

Billingsley shared the same video clip on Instagram. “First song sang to the newest family member…Abram Shay, you’re so loved and so prayed over, baby boy,” she captioned her post. “Thankful for all that God has done for us this week.”

In August 2022, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child, telling fans via social media by posting a video that included their older sons. The couple welcomed their first child, son Asher James, in January 2017. The Mooneys wed in October 2017, and welcomed son Ames Alexander in February 2020.

“When I Pray for You” was released as part of the soundtrack for the film The Shack. Mooney and his Dan+Shay bandmate Dan Smyers wrote the song with Justin Ebach and Jon Nite. “When I Pray For You” offers the viewpoint of a father’s unconditional love toward his child.

See Mooney’s sweet post about baby Abram below: