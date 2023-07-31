Craig Morgan Enlists in U.S. Army Reserve, Sworn In Onstage at Grand Ole Opry

Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan surprised the audience by enlisting and being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during his set on the Opry stage on Saturday night (July 29). Morgan, who was inducted as an Opry member in 2008, became a newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate, who will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving in the Army Reserve.

Morgan first took to the Opry in civilian attire, performing a trio of his hits: “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “Redneck Yacht Club” and “Almost Home.” Then, Morgan briefly exited the stage before returning donned in his military uniform for the swearing-in ceremony, officiated by General Andrew Poppas, commander, US Army Forces Command. Morgan followed with a performance of his song “Soldier.”

“It’s been awhile since I’ve sung in uniform,” he told the crowd. Backstage, several members of Morgan’s family watched the performance and ceremony, along with many of Morgan’s military colleagues, who joined him onstage during the swearing-in ceremony.

Of course, Morgan’s dedication to the U.S. military and his own military service are well-known to his fans; he previously served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist. He includes Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. Morgan is also a recipient of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, as well as a member of the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame.

Backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, prior to his swearing in ceremony, Morgan discussed with Billboard the significance of holding the ceremony on the Opry stage. Seated in a dressing room, Morgan looked at the walls that were covered in quotes from country artists and/or Opry members including Alan Jackson and Taylor Swift.

“I’ve got a quote on the wall around here somewhere. I said that there have been more people to climb Mount Everest than there are members of the Grand Ole Opry. There’s less than 300 people [who have been Opry members]; it’s very few. So I am humbled beyond words to be part of that group. And the military has been such a big part of my life for so long — 17 and a half years, and now to go back into the military and work with those folks again. To be able to do [the ceremony] here on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry to marry those two things, it’s historical; it’s special. It’s something that I will always remember.”

Next up, Morgan will go to warrant officer school for six weeks in November, and then will fulfill his Army Reserves commitment one weekend per month, and two weeks per year, alongside his music career commitments.

“I’m a singer and we want to take advantage of that, and use it as a marketing tool to encourage people to come in the military,” Morgan told Billboard. “While I’m out on the road touring, I believe they are looking forward to me going to a high school or college and speaking to young men and women who are considering the military.”

“I’m taking this just as serious as I take my occupation as a singer and songwriter,” he added. “I didn’t want them to think I was asking for any favors. I didn’t want to pass my PT test, I wanted to max it. I didn’t want to just pass my Army physical or Army Combat test; I wanted to max it, and I’ve done those things. I don’t want to go through officer warrant school and have them nudge me along; I want to be an honor grad.”

He also tells Billboard he has a special musical project in the works — “I’ve been in the studio recording a bunch of new stuff; I’m recording two new songs and then four of my hits, but I’m completely recording them differently — and with friends.”

This fall, Morgan will hit the road to reprise his God, Family, Country Tour in partnership with Operation Finally Home. The tour, which features special guests The Reeves Brothers, launches Sept. 20 in Englewood, N.J. and will find Morgan making 13 tour stops through the end of October.