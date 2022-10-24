Leslie Jordan Remembered by Jimmie Allen, TJ Osborne, Tanya Tucker & More Country Stars: ‘The World Lost an Enormous Light’

Several in the country music community are paying tribute to late actor/comedian Leslie Jordan, who died Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67. Jordan died following a car accident in Los Angeles.

He was known for his work in the television series Will & Grace, as well as Call Me Kat and American Horror Story. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan regularly posted hilarious and heartwarming videos, drawing in millions of social media followers

Last year, Jordan added to his creative endeavors when he released Company’s Comin’, a collection of gospel hymns such as “Farther Along” and “Workin’ on a Building.” The project featured Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Katie Pruitt, Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne, Morgane & Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Eddie Vedder and more. The album peaked at No. 13 on Billboard‘s Top Christian Albums chart in April 2021. Clad in a blue-and-white fringed suit jacket, Jordan also made his Grand Ole Opry debut, where he performed the gospel classic “Workin’ on a Building” with Vince Gill and recent ACM Awards acoustic guitar player of the year winner Charlie Worsham.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Parton said, “Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say ‘Oh, they will be missed,’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Below, see tributes and remembrances from country music artists including Jimmie Allen, Osborne, Randy Houser, Charlie Worsham, Chapel Hart, Lady A’s Hillary Scott, Tucker, songwriter Danny Myrick and more: