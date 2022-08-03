Cole Swindell Just Had One of the ‘Coolest Moments’ of His Career Onstage With Tim McGraw

Cole Swindell has notched seven No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits, including his most recent back-to-back No. 1s, “Single Saturday Night,” as well as the Lainey Wilson collaboration “Never Say Never.” His current single, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” is also racing up the airplay chart, proving a major contender at adding another chart leader to his tally.

But the singer-songwriter just added to those surreal career milestones on Sunday (July 24), during Tim McGraw‘s headlining set at Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich.

Swindell shared a video of himself on Instagram Tuesday (Aug. 2) in which he’s sporting a vintage McGraw shirt. He noted in the video subtitles, “One of the coolest moments of my career is about to happen…singing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ with the man himself.”

The clip shows Swindell singing alongside McGraw as the massive crowd cheers and joins voices with the two music artists. “They never sang it back this loud when I covered it in college,” Swindell added.

“Glad someone captured this because I mayyyy have blacked out up there!!!” he also wrote on his video post, including a thank you to McGraw himself, saying that he was grateful “for everything you’ve done in country music and inspiring me to do what I love.”

“I Like It, I Love It” was a 1995 hit for McGraw, peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was on the album All I Want, which also included the singles “Can’t Be Really Gone” and “All I Want Is a Life.”

Swindell will also be touring this fall, launching his headlining Down to the Bar tour on Sept. 23. He will welcome openers Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe for the trek.

Watch Swindell’s video below: