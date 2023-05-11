Cole Swindell Fought Through Taylor Swift Eras Tour Traffic to Pick Up Engagement Ring

Cole Swindell is happily engaged to his girlfriend Courtney Little — but the process of getting a ring on her finger got a little stressful.

The country music superstar sat down with Audacy’s Katie & Company, where he revealed that he got stuck in traffic while picking up the ring, all thanks to Taylor Swift‘s The Eras tour stops in Nashville. “The day we were leaving, the people in Charlotte that did [the ring] flew it to Nashville, and little did I remember that Taylor Swift was in town,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘It’s 10:30 in the morning. I’ll be good, I’mma go ahead and get [picking it up] out of the way.’ Not good.”

He continued, “It looked like she was playing a pop-up acoustic show in every restaurant in the Gulch [in Nashville]. People everywhere! I didn’t miss any of the craziness of T. Swift, but got the ring and had it about seven hours before I got it off of me and on her hand and that’s where it’ll be.”

Swindell and Little both shared the happy news on their respective Instagram pages on May 8. “Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said “YES”! [ring emoji] We’re so excited!” the “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” hitmaker captioned his Instagram post.

Swindell is set to perform at the ACM Awards Thursday night (May 11), which he felt was perfect timing to pop the question. “I did it Sunday, on the way out here [to the ACM Awards]. We have both of our families coming out to the awards — we’ve never done that before — she’s never had family come out to the awards so figured it would be a cool place [to celebrate],” he shared. “It just dawned on me that our first date was a video shoot for my song, ‘Some Habits,’ so that location is right outside of Nashville about 45 minutes, so we took a little detour on our way to Frisco and I took her back to the video shoot location and that’s where I proposed… She never saw that coming — we had talked about the engagement — but she didn’t know when.”

Listen to Swindell’s full interview on Audacy’s Katie & Company here.