Cole Swindell Is Engaged to Girlfriend Courtney Little

Cole Swindell is one of the leading nominees headed into this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and he now has another — more personal — reason to celebrate: He just popped the question to his girlfriend Courtney Little.

Swindell and Little both shared the happy news on their respective Instagram pages on May 8, with Swindell sharing photos from the proposal. “Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee.. All I know is she said “YES”! 💍 We’re so excited!” the “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” hitmaker captioned his Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Little also shared photos of the proposal, alongside the caption, “Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell 💍 I’ve never been so happy! I can’t believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!”

Swindell and Little have been dating for some time, and Little appeared in his 2021 video for “Some Habits.” Little is a former NBA dancer, and a business owner who co-owns The Little Sisters Boutique.

At the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas, Swindell is nominated for five trophies, including song and single of the year for “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” (which features an interpolation of the 1996 Jo Dee Messina hit “Heads Carolina, Tails California”) while a remix of the song featuring Messina is up for music event of the year. Swindell wrote the song with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, with additional credit belonging to Tim Nichols and Mark D. Sanders, who penned Messina’s song.

“I knew when we started writing this song, if we got it right, it could do big things,” Swindell previously told Billboard. “[I] never could have imagined this, though. Watching the fans react to this one has motivated me even more to keep raising the bar and challenging myself. This is one of the most fun songs I have ever been a part of, hands down.”

To date, Swindell has earned eight No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits, including “You Should Be Here,” “Single Saturday Night,” as well as the Lainey Wilson collaboration “Never Say Never.”

See Swindell and Little’s Instagram posts here and here.