Cody Johnson Says Another Double Album Is Coming Soon: ‘It All Has To Be Fun’

Cody Johnson‘s previous project, the 18-song Human: The Double Album, became one of the biggest successes of the Texas native’s career, spearheaded by the CMA-winning, two-week No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hit, “‘Til You Can’t.”

But Johnson says he’s got an even more ambitious project up his sleeve. Speaking with Audacy’s Gunner and Cheyenne during the Country Thunder music festival, the singer revealed more details another upcoming double album, which Johnson says will be a 24-track project titled Cody Johnson: Leather.

“This round of 24 songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I have ever recorded and I feel like that’s the way it should be,” Johnson said. “Each album should outdo the last one.”

The “Me and My Kind” singer continued, saying that the forthcoming album’s theme was “fun” in all of its forms. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a ballad or whether it’s tongue-in-cheek kinda fun. It all has to be fun, it all has to make you kind of want to move around and bob your head a little bit.”

Johnson didn’t offer concrete details regarding when the album might release, saying only that it could release later this year or in 2024.

Backstage at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, Johnson also hinted at a few more album details to Billboard. “We’ve got some duets and some collaborations set for this next album,” Johnson said, adding that one of the artists contending to be on the project is none other than Jelly Roll, who was the evening’s biggest winner at the CMT Music Awards.

“Jelly Roll is definitely sending flowers, trying to get a spot on the project. Not guaranteed, we’ll see how it goes,” Johnson said.

As he continues work on the album, Johnson is on the road, with upcoming shows set for Stockton, California (April 21), Fresno, California(April 22), and Alpharetta, Georgia (April 28).

Check out Johnson’s full conversation at Country Thunder below: