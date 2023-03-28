Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette & Shania Twain to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards have added a solid shot of female star power.

Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette and Shania Twain have been added to the performers lineup for the fan-voted awards show, which airs Sunday on CBS, live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+. This marks the first time that the CMT Music Awards have been held in Austin, after being held in Nashville for decades.

Stefani will make her CMT Music Awards debut via a collaboration with Carly Pearce. Morissette will make her CMT Music Awards debut by helping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CMT Next Women of Country franchise, by performing her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” alongside former CMT Next Women of Country honorees Morgan Wade (Class of 2022), Ingrid Andress (2019), Madeline Edwards (2022) and Lainey Wilson (2019).

Twain will perform and will also be honored with the third CMT Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist’s work as an advocate for diversity and a champion for underrepresented voices within country music. Previous recipients of the award are Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell.

Twain, Stefani and Morissette join previously announced performers Darius Rucker with The Black Crowes, as well as Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde. Other previously announced performers include Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and show co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Leading this year’s CMT Music Awards nominees is Wilson with four nominations, including video of the year (for “Wait in the Truck” with HARDY), female video of the year (“Heart Like a Truck”), collaborative video of the year (“Wait in the Truck” with HARDY) and CMT performance of the year (for “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, from the 2022 CMT Music Awards). Johnson, Brown and first-time nominee Jelly Roll follow with three nominations each.