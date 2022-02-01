2022 CMT Music Awards Announces New Air Date After Getting Bumped by Grammys

Signage is seen during the Fan Viewing Party for the 2020 CMT Music Awards on October 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are getting a new air date. This year’s awards show will take place Monday, April 11, and will broadcast live from Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium, as well as various other locations around Nashville.

This year will mark the inaugural airing of the CMT Music Awards on CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

The CMT Music Awards were previously set for April 3 on CBS, but was bumped after the 64th annual Grammy Awards (also on CBS) was delayed from Jan. 31 to April 3, following a surge in COVID-19 cases around the country.

“The biggest and best moments in music are coming to CBS this April,” said Jack Sussman, executive vp, specials, music, live events & alternative programming, CBS. “The CMT brand is preeminent in the world of country music, and we are thrilled that their team was able to coordinate a new date to bring this marquee event for television to CBS, and maximize the power of the ViacomCBS universe behind it.”

“It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever,” shared CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

Last year’s CMT Music Awards were held June 9 in Nashville, and co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Brown and Ballerini were among the evening’s big winners, with Brown winning male video of the year (“Worship You”) and collaborative video of the year (“Famous Friends” with Chris Young). Ballerini took home the CMT performance of the year accolade for her collaboration with Halsey on “The Other Girl,” which they performed during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. The coveted video of the year honor went to Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s “Hallelujah.”