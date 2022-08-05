‘CMT Giants’ to Honor Vince Gill

Since earning his breakthrough hit “When I Call Your Name” in 1990, Vince Gill has become known as a triple threat, ace vocalist, songwriter and guitar picker, with hits including “Whenever You Come Around,” “One More Last Chance,” “Go Rest High on that Mountain” and more. He’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and has 18 CMA Awards wins to his credit (not to mention 12 years as host for the venerable awards show, with a decade spent as a solo host, in addition to co-hosting stints with Clint Black and Reba McEntire).

On Sept. 16, Gill will be honored during the 90-minute special CMT Giants: Vince Gill, which airs exclusively on CMT, starting at 8 p.m. CT. The special will also mark the first televised performance from Belmont University’s new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville.

Among those set to honor Gill by performing some of his biggest hits are Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Ricky Skaggs, with others to be announced. Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, McEntire, Rodney Crowell and Sting will share their personal stories and memories of working with Gill, while the show will also feature a new interview with Gill, as he discusses his career, musical influences and future career plans.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree Vince is a true titan in country music,” shared Margaret Comeaux, CMT’s senior vp of production, music and events, via a statement. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed ‘CMT Giants’ distinction.”

Gill has a lengthy history with CMT. In 2006, Gill appeared with Alison Krauss for the series CMT Cross Country. In 2011, he teamed with Sting for an episode of CMT Crossroads, and in 2019, he appeared at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony to honor his friend and “The Heart Won’t Lie” duet partner McEntire with her artist of a lifetime honor.