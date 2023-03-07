50th CMA Fest Reveals Initial 2023 Performer Lineup

CMA Fest returns to downtown Nashville on June 8-11 and organizers revealed the initial artist performer lineup for the festival’s 50th anniversary on Tuesday (March 7), including entertainers set for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium as well as the lineups for multiple outdoor daytime stages including Chevy Riverfront Stage and Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park. Outdoor daytime stages are free and open to the public.

“We are so excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest this year!” said CMA chief executive officer Sarah Trahern in a statement. “A lot has changed since our early days of Fan Fair but all these years later, the heart of the festival remains that special connection between the fans and the artists. We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the years and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with all of our attendees in June. Stay tuned for much more!”

See below for the performer lineups, listed by stage:

Nissan Stadium: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Tyler Hubbard, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson

Nissan Stadium Platform Stage: Ashley Cooke, Dalton Dover, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RVSHVD, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters

Chevy Riverfront Stage: Lauren Alaina, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Chayce Beckham, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, Tyler Braden, BRELAND, Cooke, Jackson Dean, Travis Denning, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Evans, Caylee Hammack, Corey Kent, Jon Langston, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Kylie Morgan, Megan Moroney, Munsick, Parmalee, MacKenzie Porter, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Smith, Matt Stell, Whitters, Wilson, Warren Zeiders

Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park: A Thousand Horses, Avery Anna, Kassi Ashton, Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Blanco Brown, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Callista Clark, Ashland Craft, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Kidd G, Erin Kinsey, Love and Theft, Alexander Ludwig, Dylan Marlowe, Chrissy Metz, William Michael Morgan, David Nail, Jamie O’Neal, Frank Ray, Seaforth, Shenandoah, Caitlyn Smith, Springsteen, The Frontmen, The Red Clay Strays, Pam Tillis, Uncle Kracker, Chancey Williams and Rita Wilson.

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park: Tyler Booth, Dillon Carmichael, Spencer Crandall, Adam Doleac, Dalton Dover, Hannah Ellis, Carter Faith, Ryan Griffin, Chapel Hart, Home Free, Kat & Alex, Halle Kearns, Tiera Kennedy, Brett Kissel, Ella Langley, Jerrod Niemann, Catie Offerman, Drew Parker, Meghan Patrick, Kimberly Perry, Shane Profitt, Tyler Rich, Josh Ross, RVSHVD, Dylan Schneider, Canaan Smith, Noah Thompson, Thompson Square, Kasey Tyndall, Georgia Webster, Mark Wills, Anne Wilson

Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza: Tanner Adell, Casey Barnes, Justin Champagne, Ben Chapman, Kyle Clark, Abbey Cone, Melanie Dyer, Taylor Edwards, Drew Green, Jonathan Hutcherson, David J, Willie Jones, Thomas Mac, Bryan Martin, Chase McDaniel, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Logan Michael, David Morris, Patrick Murphy, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter, Brandon Ratcliff, Riley Roth, Matt Schuster, Austin Snell, Tigirlily Gold, Anna Vaus, Lathan Warlick, Lauren Watkins, Sam Williams, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Additional stage lineups for Ascend Amphitheater, Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center and more are set to be revealed in coming weeks. Once again, portions of the country music festival will be filmed for the annual CMA Fest television special set to air on ABC.

A limited number of four-night stadium passes are currently on sale, while fans can access several new ticket options beginning Tuesday (March 7) at 10 a.m. CT here.

Single night tickets for the nightly Nissan Stadium concerts are available beginning at $85.70 per night. Four-day and single day tickets will be available to Fan Fair X inside Music City Center (which features meet-and-greet events, music, merchandise and more in an air-conditioned environment).

Four-day tickets will also be available for Riverside Retreat, located along the Cumberland River. Riverside Retreat offers early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, as well as shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile device, air-conditioned restrooms, discounts on select beverages and online merchandise and more.