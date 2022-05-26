Breland, Mickey Guyton, Lainey Wilson & More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest: Exclusive

Spotify House returns for this year’s CMA Fest, which will take over downtown Nashville June 9-12. Over the course of four music-packed days, Ole Red will host Spotify House, welcoming nearly 50 performers, and Billboard can exclusively reveal the lineup, which will include Breland, Mickey Guyton, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Midland and more. Additionally, country music fans can expect some surprise performers.

Breland, known for his breakthrough hit “My Truck,” recently earned a Country Airplay chart leader for his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and HARDY on “Beers on Me.” Jelly Roll has notched two weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s rock chart with “Dead Man Walking,” while Guyton was in the national spotlight earlier this year when she performed the national anthem during the Super Bowl. Wilson and Swindell recently shared the No. 1 Country Airplay hit “Never Say Never,” while McBryde recently celebrated her first No. 1 Country Airplay hit with “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” a duet with Carly Pearce.

“I am so excited to be making my Spotify House debut at CMA Fest this year,” Guyton says. “The return of CMA Fest is something I’ve been looking forward to for years now, so it’s incredible to be a part of this lineup and have the opportunity to connect with the fans in person. 2022 has already been such an exciting year for me, so let’s keep the momentum going!”

The Spotify House daytime schedule will run from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Spotify House shows are open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. This year marks the third year for Spotify House, which also had a presence at CMA Fest in 2018 and 2019.

“So much has happened in Nashville since the last CMA Fest, and this includes the rise of some incredible talent and trends within country music. When we were building the lineup for our Spotify House at Ole Red this year, we knew we wanted to curate a group of artists that reflect the trends of our listeners,” said Mary Catherine Kinney, Spotify’s Lead, Strategic Music Partnerships. “The genre is growing, and fans will be able to experience the full scope of the genre under our roof. Between our initial lineup announcement today, and a few of the surprise guests we have to come, this is truly a setlist built by the listeners, and we can’t wait to experience it all in person.”

Spotify is also launching a new stage, the Fresh Finds Stage, this year at CMA Fest. Fans can see new artists from Spotify’s Fresh Finds Country playlist perform throughout the weekend. Spotify has also launched the Spotify House at CMA Fest 2022 playlist to spotlight the music from this year’s Spotify House performers.

See the full lineup of confirmed performers below: