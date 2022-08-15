CMA Awards Final Nominees Will Be Revealed in September

The final nominees for the upcoming 56th annual CMA Awards will be unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 a.m. CT.

Voting is currently open for the second round ballot, which closes Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. CT. The third and final ballot will be emailed to eligible CMA members on Monday, Oct. 3, and voting for the final round ballot will conclude Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. CT.

Meanwhile, finalists for the 2022 CMA Broadcast Awards will also be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 7, with winners to be announced in October.

In 2021, Luke Combs took home his first entertainer of the year win, while Carly Pearce won her first female vocalist of the year award and Chris Stapleton won a record-tying fifth award as male vocalist of the year.

Luke Bryan is set to co-host the upcoming CMA Awards alongside NFL star Peyton Manning. Performers and presenters will be announced in forthcoming weeks, while this year’s CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

This will mark two-time CMA entertainer of the year winner Bryan’s second year hosting the show, after first hosting the CMA Awards in 2021; it will be former Colts/Broncos superstar Manning’s first time serving as CMA Awards host. Manning, who has made four Super Bowl appearances and won two Super Bowls during his 18-season career, is no stranger to the CMA Awards. In 2016, Manning was part of a comedic skit with then-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and also presented the CMA’s pinnacle award to Kenny Chesney.

Robert Deaton will serve as executive producer for this year’s CMA Awards, while Alan Carter will serve as director and Jon Macks as head writer.