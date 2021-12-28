Chris Young Surprises His Dad With a New Truck: Watch

Chris Young has had much to celebrate in 2021, including a Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 hit with “Famous Friends,” his collaboration with Kane Brown. The song was also the most-played song on country radio this year, topping Billboard‘s year-end Country Airplay chart.

Young also gave his father, Michael Harris, something to celebrate this year, when the artist surprised him with a new Chevrolet truck. The singer-songwriter shared the moment via a video on Instagram Dec. 27, as the Michael Bublé rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” plays. Young captioned the video, saying, “My dad has been driving the same truck for well over a decade. I decided he needed a new one this year. I love you dad!”

In the clip, Young walks with Harris outside of the house to the driveway, where Harris looks at the new truck sitting there. He then turns to look at his son in disbelief. The video ends as Young and Harris give each other a hug.

Several other country music artists commented on the video, with Jimmie Allen declaring, “I love this!!!,” while Jake Owen wrote, “That’s awesome, buddy. Your pops is a good man!”

“Famous Friends” is also the title track to Young’s eighth studio album, which released this year. The album also includes “At the End of a Bar” (featuring Mitchell Tenpenny), “Town Ain’t Big Enough” (featuring Lauren Alaina), and Young’s Country Airplay top five hit “Raised on Country.”