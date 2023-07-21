Chris Stapleton Releases ‘White Horse,’ the First Glimpse at Upcoming Album ‘Higher’

Chris Stapleton is back with a new song and an upcoming new album.

The country star revealed he will release his new album, Higher, on Nov. 10, and revealed a new song from the album, “White Horse,” which Stapleton wrote with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson. (This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated; they previously worked together on Stapleton’s 2015 track “When the Stars Come Out.”)

Not to be confused with Taylor Swift‘s own mournful 2008 tune, Stapleton’s new blistering, bluesy rock anthem warns a lover that she might have a while to wait before he settles down.

“If you want a cowboy on a white horse riding off into the sunset/ If that’s the kinda love you wanna wait for/ Hold on tight, girl, I ain’t there yet,” he sings.

Higher will mark the first project from Stapleton since 2021’s Starting Over.

The new album was produced by Stapleton with Morgane Stapleton and Dave Cobb, and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. The 14-song album features work from Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Stapleton is currently opening for George Strait’s stadium shows, and leading his own headlining All-American Road Show tour. Earlier this year, he showcased his signature burly voice on a global stage, as he performed the national anthem to open the Super Bowl.

Here’s the Higher tracklist: