Chris Stapleton’s ‘A Concert for Kentucky’ Raises Over $1 Million for Charities

Chris Stapleton‘s “A Concert for Kentucky,” the first concert held at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field, raised more than $1 million for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.

The April 23 show featured music not only from the “Joy of My Life” singer, but also performances from Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Madeline Edwards.

“Every night we walk on a stage, we do our best to help people forget their troubles or celebrate or remember or hope or heal. Every night we play, a portion of those profits always goes to charity,” Stapleton said in a statement. “As a musician I can’t think of a greater honor than reaching a point where we can play a show for 40,000 people and give all of the profits back to a community that has been so unfailingly loyal and supportive. It is a tremendously pure and rewarding moment to get to provide the medicine that is music in that space. I’m grateful to everyone who came to the show and to all of the musicians, managers, agents and crew members that made this moment possible.”

The Hometown Fund is a branch of Chris and Morgane Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund, and is administered by the Blue Grass Community Foundation, which supports causes in Stapleton’s home state of Kentucky. The Hometown Fund’s initial grants include $250,000 to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, with additional pledges benefiting the American Red Cross, UK Healthcare Kentucky Children’s Hospital, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky’s Disaster Relief Fund and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Stapleton, a 14-time CMA Awards winner, is currently touring as part of his All-American Road Show, which has stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and more throughout the remainder of the year.