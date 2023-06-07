Chris Stapleton’s Outdoor New York Concert Canceled Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Chris Stapleton has canceled his scheduled outdoor concert in Syracuse, New York, due to ongoing air-quality issues caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The upstate cancellation follows a series of called-off events throughout New York City on Wednesday night (June 7), including Broadway performances and sports games.

“Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled,” Stapleton’s Twitter account posted late Wednesday about his St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview show scheduled for Thursday night. “All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th.”

In NYC, Broadway’s Hamilton called off its Wednesday show, as did the Camelot revival on Broadway. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening,” the Hamilton account tweeted. “Shows will resume as scheduled tomorrow.” New York’s Public Theater canceled the first two Hamlet performances set to kick off its Shakespeare in the Park series on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday’s New York Yankees game vs. the Chicago White Sox was also canceled, along with the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.

According to IQAir.com on Wednesday, New York City currently has the worst air quality in the world due to more than 400 wildfires burning across Canada and smoke blanketing much of the eastern U.S. The National Weather Service reports that “hazardous air quality levels will persist across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic through Thursday before shifting westward into Ohio Valley on Friday.”