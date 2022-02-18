Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour Gets Even Bigger With New Dates

Chris Stapleton has added several new dates to his All-American Road Show tour for 2022. Among the newly added tour stops are shows at Los Angeles’ The Forum on June 10, Detroit’s Comerica Park on July 8, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center on Oct. 22, Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 25, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 27, among other new dates.

The artists opening for Stapleton across various shows are Elle King, Morgan Wade, Yola, Madeline Edwards and more.

Stapleton recently earned his latest No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with “You Should Probably Leave,” and was the subject of an in-depth interview profile for CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Stapleton, a five-time Grammy winner, is currently nominated for three more Grammy awards leading into this year’s April 3 ceremony, including nods for best country album (Starting Over), best country song (“Cold”) and best country solo performance (“You Should Probably Leave”). He is also up for five awards at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7, including nominations for entertainer of the year, male artist of the year, single of the year (“You Should Probably Leave,” as an artist and producer) and video of the year (Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”).

Tickets for the Live Nation-produced shows will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. local time, while Stapleton’s fan club will get early access to tour tickets with a pre-sale that begins Feb. 22 at 10 am. local time, and runs through Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. local time.

Visit Stapletone’s website for the full list of tour dates.