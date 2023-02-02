Chris Stapleton Sets 2023 All-American Road Show Tour: See the Dates

Chris Stapleton‘s All-American Road Show will keep rolling in 2023 with the addition 20 shows, the country singer announced on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Joining Stapleton on the trek are a mix of country and Americana artists: Marty Stuart, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marcus King, Charley Crockett, The War & Treaty and Nikki Lane. The tour launches on April 26 in El Paso, Texas and wraps Aug. 25 in Alpharetta, Ga. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Apart from the tour, Stapleton previously announced a slate of shows with George Strait and Little Big Town, and was recently tapped to perform the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 12. He is the third consecutive country singer to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl in recent years, following Eric Church (with Jazmine Sullivan) in 2021 and Mickey Guyton last year.

See the full list of Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates (All-American Road Show dates in bold) and the tour poster below.

CHRIS STAPLETON 2023 TOUR DATES

March 16 — Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17 — Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18 — Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26 — El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27 — Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29 — Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30 — Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6 — Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27 — Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1 — Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2 — Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3 — Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8 — Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9 — Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15 — Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16 — Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17 — Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22 — Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23 — Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24 — Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6 — Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8 — Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13 — Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14 — Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15 — Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19 — Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20 — St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22 — Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28 — Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29 — Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5 —Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

Aug. 10 — Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

Aug. 11 — Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

Aug. 17 —Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

Aug. 19 — Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

# with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone

**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone