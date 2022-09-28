Chris Janson Signs with Big Machine Label Group Records: Exclusive

Platinum-selling county artist Chris Janson has signed with BMLG Records in partnership with his own Harpeth 60 Records.

Janson’s move to the Big Machine Label Group imprint follows his seven years with Warner Music Nashville.

Janson had a run of hits songs between 2015 and 2019, including two Country Airplay No. 1s, “Good Vibes” and “Done,” as well as top five hits “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink.” “Drunk Girl,” which reached No. 7 in 2017, received CMA Award nominations for song of the year and music video of the year in 2018.

He also charted three studio albums, including 2015’s Buy Me a Boat, which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, 2017’s Everybody (No. 7) and 2019’s Real Friends (No. 12). All In, released earlier this year and marking his last effort for Warner Music Nashville, did not chart.

“Chris has always been a force of nature and he’s coming to BMLG at the perfect time to take his career next-level,” said Big Machine Label Group Chairman & CEO Scott Borchetta in a statement. “His experience, determination, and vision for what he wants to do next completely aligns with our long-term label group ideal and continued artist development. Did I mention he blows a mean harp?”

Janson returned to the studio today with producer Julian Raymond to start recording new music. “I am so proud to be teaming up with Scott Borchetta, [BMLG Records head] Jimmy Harnen and the team at Big Machine Label Group. This opportunity is an absolute dream come true and I’m honored to be working with such a talented crew and roster of artists,” added Janson. “Julian Raymond and I are hitting the studio for this first album, and we are on the fast track for great new music! This whole partnership just feels right, and I couldn’t be happier.” No word on when new music will be released.

Janson follows his protégé, Shane Profitt, to BMLG Records. Profitt signed with the label in June, also in conjunction with Janson’s Harpeth 60 Records.

The energetic live performer returns to the road this October on the Can’t Miss Tour with co-headliner Travis Tritt.