‘American Idol’ Champ Chayce Beckham Drops Debut EP on Eve of Return to Show

Reigning American Idol champ Chayce Beckham released his debut EP, Doin’ It Right, on Friday (April 15) in advance of his return to the stage where he was crowned champ last year. The six-track collection — Beckham’s first project since his Idol coronation last May — features the previously released single “Tell Me Twice,” as as well as the autobiographical title track, wistful album opener “Where the River Goes,” the dividing-the-stuff-up tearjerker “I’ll Take the Bar,” slow-burn ballad “Talk to Me” and high-energy closer “Love to Burn.”

Beckham, 25, is credited as a co-writer on 4 of the 6 songs on the EP produced by Ross Copperman; Copperman and Lindsay Rimes co-produced the title track.

“Since my season on American Idol, I’ve been busy in Nashville writing songs and touring,” said Beckham in a statement. “I tested these songs in front of live audiences last year, and now I’m so excited to have them recorded and ready for you to listen to. I’m really proud of these songs, and I believe they not only tell my story, but they tell stories relatable to everyone going through everyday life.”



Former forklift operator Beckham took home the 19th Idol crown on May 23, 2021 on an all-star finale that ended with him singing his debut, single, “23.” At the time, the Apple Valley, Calif. native told Billboard about the transformative nature of his Idol run. “I used to react to everything,” said the singer who had talked frankly about his newly sober life during the season.

“I used to freak out whenever anything would go wrong because I had to be in control. This shows me that is not the way to process my life and you’ve got to roll with the punches. Life has given me lemons many times along this road and I smiled right back and made lemonade. I’m very grateful for the things I’ve gone through because that shaped me for this experience and this journey made me a better man.”

Beckham will return to the Idol stage on Sunday (April 17) to perform “Doin’ It Right.”

Listen to Doin’ it Right below.