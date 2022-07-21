Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Praise From Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn & Darius Rucker After ‘AGT’ Audition

(L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville.

Mississippi-raised country trio Chapel Hart thrilled the America’s Got Talent judges on Tuesday night (July 19) with their audition, when the familial group performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a modernized spin on the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene,” which hit No. 1 in 1974.

Chapel Hart includes sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, with their cousin Trea Swindle. Their air-tight harmonies, original songwriting and captivating personas quickly won over the judges, inspiring them to choose a group “Golden Buzzer,” marking only the second time in AGT history that the judges have chosen to honor an act in such a big way (the first group “Golden Buzzer” was for nine-year-old Victory Brinker during season 16).

“Trust me, I needed you today,” judge Simon Cowell said following the trio’s audition. “I mean, fantastic. Amazing. I love you.”

Parton also praised the performance on social media, noting that her husband Carl’s birthday was the same day as the trio’s audition. “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart,” Parton said. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

The trio earned praise from not only Parton, but also another country music icon — Loretta Lynn. Shortly after Chapel Hart’s appearance on AGT, Lynn’s Facebook account shared a video clip of the trio’s performance, alongside a special request: “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!” she wrote.

Darius Rucker also shared his admiration for the group—along with some news about his upcoming album. When asked by a fan on Twitter if he would give support to the trio, Rucker said, “Already put them on my next record.”

Chapel Hart responded, saying, “I mean, we weren’t TRYING to break the whole internet, but since @dariusrucker let the cat out of the bag…”

Of course, this trio has been making inroads in Nashville circles for the past few years, earning praise from several media outlets. The music video for one of Chapel Hart’s previous releases, “Jesus and Alcohol,” featured ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, while the clip for “I Will Follow” featured Jackyl’s Jesse James Dupree. Last year, they were named as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class, alongside Priscilla Block, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and more.

Chapel Hart has released two projects, including 2021’s The Girls Are Back in Town, which includes “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Following their AGT audition, the album ascended to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart.