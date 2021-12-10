Sam Hunt, Breland & Carly Pearce Added to CBS New Year’s Eve Nashville Bash

The CBS year-end special New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash has added more star power to its lineup to help ring in the new year.

The five-hour special, slated to air Dec. 31, 2021, has added Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Breland, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

They will join fellow performers Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band. The broadcast will feature approximately 50 performances from various stages, including the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and then continue through central time with Nashville’s tradition of the music-note drop at midnight.

Hosting the event will be radio/television personality Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. The special will air on CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.

The New Year’s Eve special is just the latest commitment CBS has made recently to country music programming, after announcing that the CMT Music Awards are headed to CBS next year, set to air April 3, 2022. The CMT Music Awards will spearhead CBS’ “Country Music Week” with a weeklong slate of special programming.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash also marks the first time CBS has aired a New Year’s Eve special since ringing in 2000 at the turn of the millennium.