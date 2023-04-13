Carrie Underwood, Tyler Hubbard & More Lead With Empathy at Covenant School Memorial Concert

Just over two weeks after the Nashville community was shaken by a school shooting at The Covenant School that took the lives of three children and three school staff members, several from Nashville’s music community gathered for an evening of healing through music at “A Night of Joy: Celebrating The Covenant School”

Hosted by author Annie F. Downs, the event was held on Wednesday (April 12) at Belmont University’s The Fisher Center, with all proceeds benefitting The Covenant School’s staff, students and families.

Carrie Underwood was one of many artists who gathered that night to support and love The Covenant School community, and contributed a pitch-perfect rendition of her Grammy-winning hit “Something in the Water.”

“I’m Carrie and I had no idea what I was going to sing tonight, but it is a night of joy and I wanted [one of the] most joyful songs I had,” Underwood told the crowd. “If you know it, sing along, and if you don’t, sing something and make a joyful noise.”

Belmont University alumnus Tyler Hubbard performed “Real Life Heroes,” a song he had written three weeks ago, just days prior to the school shooting. The song is a tribute to all kinds of everyday heroes, from military members to farmers to teachers. As soon as Hubbard finished the first chorus with the line, “There are some real-life heroes in this town,” the crowd became fervent in its agreement.

Hubbard dedicated the song to “staff, teachers, first responders, parents, friends, family — anyone who has played a part in healing. There are a lot of heroes in this room tonight.”

Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty earned the first standing ovation of the evening. With only the accompaniment of a piano, Michael and Tanya Trotter wowed the crowd with their superb vocals on “Up Yonder,” while Tanya’s powerful, elegant rendering of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” ushered the crowd to their feet.

Another thunderous standing ovation quickly followed when Downs told the crowd that there were first responders in attendance.

During their performance, Caleb and Will Chapman of Nashville-based rock band Colony House revealed that they were both former students of the late Katherine Koonce, Covenant’s head of school who was one of the six victims killed in the shooting.

“She encouraged us to tell our story,” said lead singer Caleb, before introducing the song “Moving Forward.” “This was written during a heavy time for our family,” he said. He soon welcomed the brothers’ father, CCM luminary Steven Curtis Chapman, to the stage. As Chapman acknowledged the evening as “a night we wish was not happening,” he also spoke of Koonce’s kindness, courage and love, before performing his 1997 release, “Not Home Yet.”

Also among the performers were country trio Lady A (performing “I Run to You”), Matt Maher (“The Lord’s Prayer (It’s Yours)” and “Lord I Need You”), Thomas Rhett (“Be a Light”), Sixpence None the Richer (“Kiss Me”), Mat Kearney (“Nothing Left to Lose”), Ben Rector (“Thank You”), Dave Barnes (“God Gave Me You”), The Warren Brothers (a rendition of “Anyway,” a hit for Martina McBride) and Chris Tomlin (“Good, Good Father”). Also on the bill were songwriters Sandra McCracken, Luke Laird and Brett Taylor, as well as a performance from Dwan Hill, Jasmine Mullen and Sarah Kroger.

The audience also featured few surprise guests; rock singer Alice Cooper and his wife Sheryl took to the stage, offering their support to the Covenant School community, and introduced a performance from Thomas Rhett.

Before Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor performed the group’s 2004 hit “Wagon Wheel,” he told the crowd how Country Music Hall of Fame member Roy Acuff’s name was scratched into his violin. He told the crowd that after March 27, he took a pin and scratched in additional names—the names of the Covenant School shooting victims, including Evelyn Dieckhaus, Mike Hill, William Kinney, Koonce, Cynthia Peak and Hallie Scruggs. He then dedicated the song’s third verse to each of the victims and for a few moments, the crowd joined in with a lighthearted, wall-to-wall singalong inside The Fisher Center.

Drew Holcomb and Ellie Holcomb also performed “Family,” as Ellie offered “a reminder that the light is always stronger than the darkness.” Drew added, “We have all been so inspired by how much you love each other and let others into your grief and your story. I’ve never ben so proud to be from Nashville than the past two weeks.”

Singer-songwriter and The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby was joined by fellow singer-songwriter Trent Dabbs. Downs noted that Hemby was among those who organized the “A Night of Joy” event. “She was one of the first ones asking, ‘How can we help?’ Downs said.

Hemby, with Dabbs’ guitar accompaniment, performed a rendition of “Rainbow,” a song recorded by Kacey Musgraves, which Hemby co-wrote with Shane McAnally and Musgraves.

Meanwhile, Hemby spoke of her relationship with Peak, whom Hemby recalled had given her swimming lessons as a child and was also a math tutor. “Cynthia was such an amazing human being…I remember swimming with her and I did the backstroke more than the frontstroke, because I could look up at the sky. I remember her having her hand underneath me, guiding me along and I feel like she was that kind of person, always.”

Hemby added, “When we found out she was gone, I immediately felt sad. But I also felt this incredible peace, because I know where that woman is.”