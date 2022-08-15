×
Carrie Underwood Celebrates 10th Season Starring in Show Open for ‘Sunday Night Football’

"Performing the show open for 'Sunday Night Football' for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me," Underwood said in a statement.

Carrie Underwood will mark her 10th consecutive season starring in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which this year airs Sept. 11 on NBC and Peacock, leading into Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Underwood performed this year’s show open, which features an updated performance of her Sunday Night Football classic “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home to Underwood’s own residency, Reflection. This year’s show open will capture the energy leading up to each football game, with a film crew recording footage of player arrivals, fans tailgating and more.

“Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me,” Underwood said in a statement. “It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open—our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year.”

“We are thrilled to mark a decade working with Carrie and are excited to introduce game-day scenes from the host city and stadium into the show open,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 10 years.

Underwood also recently shared a video mashup on Instagram of her previous Sunday Night Football openers, captioning the post with “10 years and we’re still going strong, @snfonnbc! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!”

Seven-time CMA Awards winner Underwood also recently released her album Denim & Rhinestones, with her single “Ghost Story” currently residing at No. 23 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. In October, she will also launch her Denim & Rhinestones tour, with opener Jimmie Allen.

See Underwood’s celebratory Instagram post below.

