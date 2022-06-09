Carrie Underwood Sings Taylor Swift, Bonnie Raitt Hits & More in ‘Song Association’ Challenge

Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to take part in Elle‘s popular song association challenge, and she proved that despite being a country superstar, she can sing any genre, from classic rock to pop.

With 10 seconds to think of and sing a lyric featuring a key word, Underwood started out strong by associating the word “run” to The Chicks’ “Ready to Run,” singing it flawlessly.

The 39-year-old singer went down a more pop route for the next round, opting to deliver Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version)” for the word “never.”

Underwood breezed through The Rolling Stones’ “Time Is On My Side” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Time After Time” for the word “time,” her own song “Denim & Rhinestones” for “denim” and Elvin Bishop’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” for the word “fool” — before getting stumped on the word “strong.” She even gave a rendition of her American Idol audition song, Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” for the word “make.”

“I’ve always been drawn to just certain voices and big voices,” she explained of some of her song choices. “People like George Michael, people like Axl Rose, people like Freddie Mercury. I didn’t know what these people looked like, I didn’t know anything about their bands or anything, but their voices would cut through the air and draw me in immediately.”

Underwood’s final “Song Association” score was an impressive 14 out of 15, coming in just under Kacey Musgraves’ perfect score. Watch the whole clip below.