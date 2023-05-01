Carrie Underwood to Launch SiriusXM Channel

Carrie Underwood is set to take fans deeper into her world via the launch her exclusive, year-round SiriusXM channel titled Carrie’s Country in June.

The channel, to be curated and presented by Underwood, will highlight a range of the eight-time Grammy winner’s favorite music, including country, rock and gospel, workout hits and more. Carrie’s Country original programming will include monthly themed shows, as well as morning workout and late-night, hard-rock music blocks and Savior Sunday — a full day of inspirational music from Underwood’s own gospel catalog as well as other music that is close to her heart. She will also invite friends, peers and fans to join as special guest DJs. She’ll also introduce listeners to her band members and touring crew, and will share her passions for fitness and wellness, as well as gardening.

Over nearly two decades in music, Underwood has earned 16 No. 1 Billboard Country Airplay hits, as well as three ACM entertainer of the year honors. Carrie’s Country will highlight milestones from throughout Underwood’s career, in a regular feature inspired by her current Las Vegas residency, Reflection. Listeners will also hear music from artists including Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and more.

“I’m thrilled to partner with SiriusXM on my new channel,” Underwood said via a statement. “I can’t wait to welcome listeners into my personal musical universe, sharing my favorite music across all of the genres I love, from classic rock to the latest in country.”

“Carrie Underwood is one of country music’s biggest and most multifaceted artists today, and to collaborate with her on her very own SiriusXM channel is truly special,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer. “‘Carrie’s Country’ will give listeners and fans the opportunity to connect with her on a new level, beyond her musical choices and influences, as she curates the channel’s programming. We welcome her to the SiriusXM family as we continue to expand our country music offerings to our subscribers.”