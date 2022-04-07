Carrie Underwood Reveals Her New Album Is Coming Soon: ‘I Can’t Wait Any Longer!’

Carrie Underwood is set to release her ninth studio album, Denim and Rhinestones, and it won’t be too long of a wait.

“I can’t wait any longer! I have a new album coming June 10!” Underwood told fans on Thursday morning (April 7) via Instagram. “Get ready for #DenimandRhinestones!”

Underwood also shared the album cover which features Underwood in a denim dress, topped by a denim jacket with fringed sleeves. The album title is emblazoned in neon pink.

June 10 is a special date for Underwood: It was on that date 17 years ago that she made her debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry in 2005, just over two weeks after winning American Idol. During that debut performance, Underwood performed “Inside Your Heaven” (her first release after winning Idol) as well as a rendition of Roy Orbison’s “Crying.” She was later inducted as a member of the Opry on May 10, 2008.

Now, nearly 14 years later, Underwood just wrapped up a run of shows for Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. At Sunday’s (April 3) Grammy Awards, also held in Vegas, Underwood debuted her latest song, the haunting heartbreak ballad “Ghost Story.” She also picked up her eighth Grammy win, this time in the best roots gospel album category, for her album My Savior, which she co-produced with David Garcia.

Notably, Denim & Rhinestones will release during Nashville’s CMA Fest, which is slated for June 9-12.

Backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March, Underwood was already hinting at a new album in the works, telling reporters she “did a thing.”

“Obviously, we can’t spill too many beans right now, but my fans know what I mean when I say soon,” Underwood said. “Soon. They actually hate it when I use that word, because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?’ But it’s been busy, for sure.”

Underwood’s most recent country album, Cry Pretty, released in 2018 and included the singles “Love Wins,” “Southbound” and the powerhouse title track. Underwood’s most recent No. 1 Country Airplay hit was the Jason Aldean collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You,” which also earned a single of the year win at the ACM Awards, and a Grammy nomination for best country duo/group performance. The song is from Aldean’s upcoming album Macon, Georgia.

See her album announcement below: