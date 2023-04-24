Carrie Underwood Adds More Dates to Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood has added three new shows to her Las Vegas residency, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the 5,000-person capacity Resorts World Theatre. The trio of new dates are Dec. 13 and Dec. 15-16, 2023.

The eight-time Grammy winner was the first artist to perform on the theater’s stage when she launched her Reflection residency in 2021. Her approximately 90-minute set, bolstered by an array of costumes and pyrotechnics, serves as a chronicling of her numerous hits from the past 15 years, as well as songs from her most recent album, Denim & Rhinestones.

These new shows join Underwood’s current slate of performances at the Resorts World Theatre, beginning June 21, including dates in June, July, September, November and December. The residency shows follow her recently wrapped, 43-city arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which featured opener Jimmie Allen.

“We had a blast on the road with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour,” Underwood said via a statement, “but it’s always nice to come back ‘home’ to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue Reflection. This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas.”

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. PT. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets to the new shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. PT.

See Carrie Underwood’s new shows announcement below: