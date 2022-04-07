Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Jax Gets an Assist From Carrie Underwood: Watch

Carrie Underwood at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Jax earned a viral hit with the song “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The song included a nod to Carrie Underwood‘s hit “Before He Cheats” with the lyric “I loved a kid from Hollywood and he cheated on me cause he could/ And I went full Carrie Underwood on him.” And recently, Jax got the chance to meet the star.

Explore Explore Carrie Underwood See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The two met when Jax attended one of Underwood’s concerts as part of the star’s Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency run. They made the most of the moment, creating a humorous new TikTok clip set to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — complete with Underwood wielding a baseball bat as the two dance to the song.

Jax shared the clip, accompanied by an all-caps caption, “I MET CARRIE UNDERWOOD AFTER I PUT HER NAME IN MY SONG AND I CAN’T BREATHE.”

Underwood commented on the video, saying, “So awesome to see you! I can’t get this song out of my head now!”

Jax, still seemingly in shock, replied, “Am I alive. Am I alive right now. 😭 thank you for being so down to earth and giving us the performance of a lifetime queen!”

Like the country star, Jax is a former American Idol contestant. While Underwood won the fourth season of the singing competition, Jax placed third during the long-running show’s 14th season. She is now signed to Atlantic Records and has amassed 8.4 million TikTok followers.

As for superstar Underwood, in addition to her Vegas residency, she has announced her upcoming album, Denim and Rhinestones, which will release June 10.

See the cute clip below: