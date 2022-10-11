Carrie Underwood Sets ‘Hate My Heart’ as Next Radio Single

Carrie Underwood is set to release her new single, “Hate My Heart,” to country radio, with the song officially impacting on Oct. 31. The song, written by Underwood with Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer-songwriter HARDY, follows Underwood’s first single from her album Denim & Rhinestones, “Ghost Story,” which resides in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

“‘Hate My Heart’ was definitely part of my desire to have fun on this album,” Underwood said via a statement. “I wanted songs that would be exciting to perform live and would fill up an arena, and that’s exactly what we’re about to do with The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. This one is definitely going to get everyone up on their feet and having a good time. It was great writing ‘Hate My Heart’ with Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, who I love collaborating with, and also getting to work with HARDY, who brought a cool vibe and an energy to the track.”

Underwood is up for three trophies at the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, including the coveted entertainer of the year honor, as well as female vocalist of the year, in addition to musical event of the year (for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean). She also launches her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina, and will welcome opener Jimmie Allen.

Denim & Rhinestones follows Underwood’s 2018 country album Cry Pretty, as well as her first gospel album, 2021’s My Savior, and her first holiday album, 2020’s My Gift.

“I wanted to have fun from the get-go. That was definitely mission number one,” Underwood previously told Billboard about Denim & Rhinestones. “With some other albums, it took me writing for a while before I figured out where the album’s gonna go. It’s got a lot of vintage sparkle. It’s not solidly throwback, but we have a couple of songs that are a little more ’70s feel and some that are in the ’80s pop world and some ’90s rock stuff, and obviously country. But we wanted to have music that was fun and felt good.”