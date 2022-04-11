×
Carrie Underwood Takes Flight for Dazzling ‘Ghost Story’ Performance at the 2022 CMT Awards

The country singer took to the stage and tried her hand at aerial silks.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville. Mike Coppola/GI

Carrie Underwood can officially say she knows how to fly. For her 2022 CMT Music Awards performance on Monday night (April 11), the singer stunned with a live rendition of “Ghost Story” taken from REFLECTION, her Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre.

Carrie Underwood

The American Idol winner dazzled on stage in a silver sequined one piece — with one leg removed to serve her later on — and bare feet. Underwood emotively belted out the track, which sees her haunting a past lover long after their relationship ended. “I’m gonna be your ghost story/ That keeping you up, all night memory/ I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me/ I’m gonna be your ghost story,” she sings during the chorus.

Joining Underwood onstage was a series of aerial silk performers hanging from the ceiling of the Resorts World Theatre, elegantly contorting their bodies into stunning shapes for the audience. The song led up to a climatic finish, with Underwood taking to the aerial silks herself, performing intricate upside-down spins and poses alongside her backup performers while maintaining her vocal agility despite being suspended several feet above the stage.

The “Ghost Story” singer is looking to win her 10th video of the year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, this time for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her hit collaboration with Jason Aldean. She has already taken home the collaborative video of the year award tonight for the Aldean collab, and won CMT’s video of the year awards last year “Hallelujah,” which featured John Legend.

