Carrie Underwood Is Hitting the Road for ‘Denim & Rhinestones’: Here Are the Tour Dates

Carrie Underwood will return to the road in October, when she launches The Denim & Rhinestones tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., she announced Monday (May 16). The 43-city tour will run through spring 2023, and will include stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The tour — which takes its name from her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones — will wrap March 17 in Seattle.

Joining Underwood for the tour is Jimmie Allen, who recently earned wins for CMA new artist of the year and ACM new male artist of the year in 2021, as well as a Grammy nomination for best new artist earlier this year. Allen is set to release his upcoming album, Tulip Drive, on June 24.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones tour,” Underwood said via a statement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Denim & Rhinestones is set for a June 10 release.

The tour will include new production directed by Barry Lather (known for work with Rihanna, Mariah Carey and more), while Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (known for his work with Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and others) will serve as production designer. Tickets for Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones tour will go on sale to the general public starting May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A donation of $1 from each ticket sold to The Denim & Rhinestones tour will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and builds custom homes for injured veterans and first responders.

The Denim & Rhinestones tour follows Underwood’s current Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency stint at Resorts World Theatre, which runs through May 21.

See the full list of tour dates below:

2022

Oct. 15: Greenville, SC; Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 17: Indianapolis, IN; Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 18: Grand Rapids, MI; Van Andel Arena

Oct. 20: Lexington, KY; Rupp Arena

Oct. 22, 2022: Rosemont, IL; Allstate Arena

Oct. 23: Milwaukee, WI; Fiserv Forum

Oct. 25: Minneapolis, MN; Target Center

Oct. 27: Grand Forks, ND; Alerus Center

Oct. 31: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center

Nov. 2: Austin, TX; Moody Center

Nov. 3: Houston, TX; Toyota Center

Nov. 5: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center

Nov. 7: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center

Nov. 12: Moline, IL; Tax Slayer Center

Nov. 13: Kansas City, MO; T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15: Denver, CO; Ball Arena

Nov. 17: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Arena

Nov. 19: San Francisco, CA; Chase Center

2023