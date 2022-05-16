Carrie Underwood Is Hitting the Road for ‘Denim & Rhinestones’: Here Are the Tour Dates

Carrie Underwood will return to the road in October, when she launches The Denim & Rhinestones tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., she announced Monday (May 16). The 43-city tour will run through spring 2023, and will include stops in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The tour — which takes its name from her upcoming album Denim & Rhinestones — will wrap March 17 in Seattle.
Joining Underwood for the tour is Jimmie Allen, who recently earned wins for CMA new artist of the year and ACM new male artist of the year in 2021, as well as a Grammy nomination for best new artist earlier this year. Allen is set to release his upcoming album, Tulip Drive, on June 24.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones tour,” Underwood said via a statement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Denim & Rhinestones is set for a June 10 release.
The tour will include new production directed by Barry Lather (known for work with Rihanna, Mariah Carey and more), while Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (known for his work with Justin Timberlake, Beyonce and others) will serve as production designer. Tickets for Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones tour will go on sale to the general public starting May 20 at 10 a.m. local time. A donation of $1 from each ticket sold to The Denim & Rhinestones tour will go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children, and builds custom homes for injured veterans and first responders.
The Denim & Rhinestones tour follows Underwood’s current Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency stint at Resorts World Theatre, which runs through May 21.
See the full list of tour dates below:
2022
- Oct. 15: Greenville, SC; Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Oct. 17: Indianapolis, IN; Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Oct. 18: Grand Rapids, MI; Van Andel Arena
- Oct. 20: Lexington, KY; Rupp Arena
- Oct. 22, 2022: Rosemont, IL; Allstate Arena
- Oct. 23: Milwaukee, WI; Fiserv Forum
- Oct. 25: Minneapolis, MN; Target Center
- Oct. 27: Grand Forks, ND; Alerus Center
- Oct. 31: Tulsa, OK; BOK Center
- Nov. 2: Austin, TX; Moody Center
- Nov. 3: Houston, TX; Toyota Center
- Nov. 5: New Orleans, LA; Smoothie King Center
- Nov. 7: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center
- Nov. 12: Moline, IL; Tax Slayer Center
- Nov. 13: Kansas City, MO; T-Mobile Center
- Nov. 15: Denver, CO; Ball Arena
- Nov. 17: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Arena
- Nov. 19: San Francisco, CA; Chase Center
2023
- Feb. 2: Miami, FL; FTX Arena
- Feb. 4: Tampa, FL; Amalie Arena
- Feb. 6: Jacksonville, FL; Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Feb. 7: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena
- Feb. 8: Charlotte, NC; Spectrum Center
- Feb. 10: State College, PA; Bryce Jordan Center
- Feb. 11: Uncasville, CT; Mohegan Sun Arena
- Feb. 14: Charleston, WV; Charleston Coliseum
- Feb. 15: Washington DC; Capital One Arena
- Feb. 17: Boston, MA; TD Garden
- Feb. 18: Newark, NJ; Prudential Center
- Feb. 21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- Feb. 22: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center
- Feb. 24: Charlottesville, VA; John Paul Jones Arena
- Feb. 25: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena
- Feb. 26: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena
- March 1: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena
- March 2: Cincinnati, OH; Heritage Bank Center
- March 4: Columbus, OH; Nationwide Arena
- March 8: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Center
- March 11: Glendale, AZ; Gila River Arena
- March 13: Los Angeles, CA; Crypto.com Arena
- March 14: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center
- March 16: Portland, OR; MODA Center
- March 17: Seattle, WA; Climate Pledge Arena