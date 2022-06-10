Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Is Here: Stream It Now

After releasing her first holiday album, My Gift, in 2020 and her first gospel album, My Savior, last year, Carrie Underwood returns with her latest country album, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday (June 10).

The dozen-song album starts with the flirty, fun title track, and continues with “Velvet Heartbreak,” the album’s first release, “Ghost Story,” “Hate My Heart,” “Burn,” the summer-ready “Crazy Angels” and more.

Explore Explore Carrie Underwood See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In April, Underwood’s performance on the CMT Music Awards of “Ghost Story” saw Underwood taking her live show to new heights — literally — as she performed some aerial acrobatics with silks during the performance. During her headlining set at Stagecoach in May, she donned a custom denim and rhinestone jacket emblazoned with the word “Carriecoach” as she let fans hear a breezy take on “Denim & Rhinestones.”

Underwood’s previous album, My Savior, netted the singer-songwriter her first win in the Grammys’ best roots gospel album category.

Underwood is slated to perform in Nashville on Saturday (June 11) at Nissan Stadium as part of this year’s CMA Fest, one day after the release of her new album. Additionally, the country star is giving fans a fun way to celebrate the release of Denim & Rhinestones (and a way to beat the summer heat!) with “The Denim & Rhinestones Experience,” a pop-up exhibit that will be open to the public June 10-12 at The Historic Bell Tower in Downtown Nashville during CMA Fest. The exhibit will include interactive photo backdrops themed with various songs on Denim & Rhinestones, as well as wardrobe displays and a retail boutique.

Stream Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones in full below: