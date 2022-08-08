Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty Hit During Impromptu Bar Performance

Carrie Underwood recently made headlines for taking on classic rock songs, such as “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with Guns N’ Roses during the band’s London show in July. Turns out, one of country music’s most stunning vocal masters can, of course, do a stellar job on a Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers duet as well.

In a recent fan video shared via Facebook, Underwood was out with some friends at the restaurant/bar Fox and Locke in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn., on Saturday evening (Aug. 6), when the eight-time Grammy winner was invited to the stage to sing with the local group The Heartshakers.

Underwood performed the Petty and Nicks classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which appeared on Nicks’ 1981 album Bella Donna and reached a No. 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100. Initially, Underwood held her phone as she stepped up to the microphone, telling the crowd, “It’s been a while since I’ve done this one, so I’m just going to hold this for security’s sake … my words, my lyrics.”

She also teased the crowd, saying, “I see that tip jar over there, just sayin’, just sayin’. I think we all need to pay a visit to the tip jar tonight.”

But it quickly became apparent that Underwood didn’t need the lyrics, as she confidently belted out the classic duet.

The venue thanked Underwood on its own Instagram page, saying, “Last night the one and only @carrieunderwood was here and jumped on stage with @theheartshakers to rock the house with a classic!! Like we always say – you never know who will show up here. Thanks for coming by, Carrie. What an incredible Saturday night!”

Underwood recently released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, which includes the releases “Ghost Story,” “Crazy Angels” and “She Don’t Know.” In October, Underwood will launch the Denim & Rhinestones tour, with special guest Jimmie Allen.