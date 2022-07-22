Watch Carrie Underwood Take on a Patty Loveless Classic When She Was a Kid in Throwback Video

Carrie Underwood is a country music powerhouse, but she’s also a lifelong country music fan, as evidenced by a throwback video the star shared of one of her childhood performances.

The clip begins with a performance from Underwood as a kid, singing the 1993 Patty Loveless classic “Blame It on Your Heart.” Meanwhile, Underwood’s outfit, which included black pants paired with a black and white shirt, gives off ’90s Garth Brooks vibes. The video clip then transitions to footage of Underwood performing the same Loveless song as an adult on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

“How it started –> How it’s going,” Underwood captioned the clip, alongside a push for the upcoming special Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, which will air Saturday (July 23) at 8 p.m. CT on Circle All Access, as well as YouTube and Facebook. The special will feature performances from Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Deana Carter, Cody Johnson, Midland, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young, all performing ’90s country classics.

Of course, this is far from the first time Underwood has done a country classic justice. During the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, Underwood celebrated the Opry’s 95th anniversary with a medley of Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” Barbara Mandrell’s “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool,” Dolly Parton’s “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That,” Reba McEntire’s “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” and Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing.”

During her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360, Underwood teamed with show openers Runaway June and Maddie & Tae for a medley honoring iconic female artists in country music, with the performance including songs made famous by Tammy Wynette, Cline, Lynn, The Judds, Trisha Yearwood and more.

In 2010, Underwood performed the Brooks & Dunn classic “Neon Moon” as part of ACM Presents: Brooks & Dunn.

“I remember the day that I discovered one of my sister’s Brooks & Dunn tapes … you have helped shape so many of us as artists,” she told the duo prior to the performance. “This song that I’m gonna do now is one that I’ve been singing since I was 8 years old.”

Underwood previously collaborated with Willie Nelson on his classic “Always on My Mind,” from his 2013 album To All The Girls…, and fresh off her American Idol win in 2005, Underwood performed alongside Jamie O’Neal to cover the McEntire/Linda Davis classic “Does He Love You” as part of the CMT special 100 Greatest Duets. During her Idol run, Underwood also covered numerous country songs including hits by Jo Dee Messina, Shania Twain, McBride and more.

Underwood also earned a top 5 Country Airplay hit in 2009 with her rendition of “I Told You So,” a previous chart-topper for Randy Travis in 1988. Underwood and Travis also had a collaborative version of the hit.

Watch the eight-time Grammy winner perform Patty Loveless’ “Blame It On Your Heart” when she was a little girl: