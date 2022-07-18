Carrie Underwood Delivers a Stirring Cover of an Ozzy Osbourne Classic: Listen

Carrie Underwood became a household name performing covers every week on American Idol and she’s still blowing fans away 17 years later. On Friday (July 15), Underwood released an exclusive live EP for Apple Music. Titled Apple Music Sessions: Carrie Underwood, the new EP features live renditions of “Ghost Story,” her recent Denim & Rhinestones lead single, 2012’s “Blown Away,” and a stirring cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

In an Instagram post promoting the EP and its accompanying music videos, Underwood wrote that “Mama, I’m Coming Home” is one of her “all-time favorite songs.” Originally released in 1991 as a part of No More Tears, Osbourne’s sixth solo studio album, the power ballad was promoted as a single the following year. “Mama, I’m Coming Home” remains the English rocker’s sole top 30 hit as a solo lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100. The song spent 17 weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 28 in April 1992.

Underwood’s rendition finds her taking on a grittier tone as she belts her way through the ballad while wearing a dark denim jacket over a sparkly gold dress. Although she’s best known as a country music queen who occasionally wanders into pop and gospel, this isn’t Underwood’s first hard rock rodeo. Earlier in July, she joined rock legends Guns N’ Roses onstage for two consecutive performances on their We’re F’N Back Tour. The “Before He Cheats” singer performed “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with the band at their London tour stop.

Ever the chameleon, her recent stints with rock music follow the release of Denim & Rhinestones, her tenth consecutive title to reach the top two on the Top Country Albums chart, and My Savior, her second consecutive No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart.

Get a taste of her Ozzy Osbourne cover below: