See Carrie Underwood Pay Tribute to ‘Karate Kid’ With a Musical ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo

The Netflix series Cobra Kai unleashed its fourth season on Dec. 31, and the newly released slate of episodes features singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood performing a classic song from the soundtrack of The Karate Kid.

Cobra Kai‘s ninth episode includes the country superstar performing during the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “Everyone gets their moment. This one’s yours,” Underwood says during the episode, before performing “The Moment of Truth.” The song was originally performed by the rock band Survivor as part of 1984’s The Karate Kid soundtrack.

Underwood posted a celebration of the show’s season 4 premiere on Dec. 31, sharing an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding a glass of champagne and wearing a red gi, emblazoned with the words “Eagle Fang Karate.”

Underwood captioned the post: “Tonight’s plans involve champagne and @cobrakaiseries!” she captioned the post. “I’m pretty sure @william_zabka stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it’s being put to good use! 🐍 🐍🐍 🦅 🦅🦅 🥋 🥋🥋🥂🥂 🥂 Cheers, everyone!”

Cobra Kai’s first two seasons were released via YouTube, before the series moved to Netflix for its latest seasons in 2021. The series is billed as a sequel to The Karate Kid film series, and finds The Karate Kid actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Cobra Kai is set more than three decades after the original film series, as Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and reignites his rivalry with LaRusso.