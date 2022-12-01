Carrie Underwood Reveals Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2023: ‘I Love the Idea of Giving the Audience a Show, Not Just a Concert’

One year ago, Carrie Underwood debuted her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre, a 90-minute show brimming with sequins, fringe, aerialists, acrobats, pyrotechnics, dancers and a set filled with hit songs from Underwood’s 15 years in music, propelled by her crystalline voice.

On Thursday (Dec. 1), she celebrates that anniversary by announcing her return to the 5,000-capacity venue to launch a new slate of 18 shows for her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, beginning June 21, 2023, and running through December 2023. She says the Vegas residency — and the technical setup at the Resorts World Theatre venue — allow for even greater creative freedom in planning the look and feel of her shows.

“Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert,” Underwood tells Billboard. “We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”

This fall, she took a hiatus from the residency to embark on the first leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour in support of her album Denim & Rhinestones. Next year, she will continue with her residency after the Denim & Rhinestones tour wraps up in March, with residency dates set for June, July, September, November and December.

“I have always loved touring and coming to the fans where they are, but it’s great to be in one place and get to perform for audiences from all over the world who are all coming to a city like Vegas to have a great time,” she continues. “Of course, at the end of the show, it’s nice just to go up to my room and get to bed!”

And when she’s not performing? Underwood says one of her favorite things about being in Vegas is “getting to try all of the amazing restaurants there! Also, I love performing at the Resorts World Theatre so much, that I would also like to know what it’s like to watch a show there. So I would love to see Luke Bryan, Katy Perry or another artist that performs there sometime.”

Tickets for the new slate of shows will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. PT.

See the list of new 2023 residency dates below:

June 2023: 21, 23, 24, 28, 30

July 2023: 1

Sept. 2023: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2023: 29

Dec. 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9