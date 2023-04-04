Bunnie XO Offers Heartfelt Message to Husband Jelly Roll After His 3 CMT Music Award Wins

Jelly Roll took home three accolades during Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, becoming the winningest artist of the evening. The rapper-turned-singer won male video of the year, breakthrough male video of the year (both for his “Son of a Sinner” music video) and CMT digital-first performance of the year for his performance of “Son of a Sinner” on CMT All Access.

After the show, Jelly Roll’s wife, model and podcast host Bunnie XO, posted a sweet tribute to her husband on Instagram. She included a photo showing Jelly Roll with his head resting against his head as he held onto the railing in front of him.

“An anomaly: Something that deviates from what is standard, normal or expected,” she wrote in an Instagram post in tribute to Jelly Roll. “You my sweet other half, are just that. A man that was told no every corner he turned only to hit ‘em with that Nashville shuck & come out on top every time. I always tell you you have a horseshoe stuck up your ass, but that isn’t it baby. This is sheer will to spread light, to move mountains, to touch broken souls with your voice, to break generational traumas & set examples for the future. In short, you are the game changer papas. You were sent here to destroy stereotypes & blaze the trail for all the have nots.

“Saying I’m proud of you has to be so redundant after all these years, so tonite, per usual- I stand in awe of you. The pied piper of lost souls, the melancholy maestro.. tonite was your night. Hell if we’re being honest, 2023 has been your YEAR. You filled their hearts with love & brought ‘em to church handsome. Can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Jelly Roll performed his new single “Need a Favor” on Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, backed by a gospel choir. “Need a Favor” is currently at No. 32 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. Jelly Roll was also among those featured in the New Faces of Country Music Show during this year’s Country Radio Seminar. On June 2, he will release his new album Whitsitt Chapel.